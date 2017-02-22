2 Florida congressmen heckled at public meetings

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida Republican congressmen were booed and heckled at public meetings with constituents this week.

U.S. Rep. Dennis Ross on Tuesday faced chants of “What’s the plan?” at a town hall meeting in Clermont, outside Orlando, when he said he wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Also on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster faced constant interruption when he talked at a meet-and-greet in Inverness at the city commission chamber. Facing unfavorable redistricting, the incumbent Republican ran and won in a neighboring district last year.

“This isn’t a short-term thing. This is for two years. You elected me. I’m going to serve you the best way I can. I have people here,” Webster said before the standing-room-only crowd started interrupting him with shouting.

“Do your job!” someone shouted.

Webster tried to continue talking over the shouting, but it was difficult to hear him.

“This office is open to everybody here, and we will help you in any way possible,” Webster continued.

He then left the chamber to boos and jeers.

Constituents all over the nation have expressed their discontent with the Republican-controlled Congress and the Trump administration at town hall meetings during a short congressional recess.

Many of the 200 people in the standing-room-only meeting with Ross in Clermont held signs that read, “Disagree” and “Boo.”

“I know that we will never agree on a number of things. Probably the only thing we will agree on is that we will agree to disagree,” Ross said to “boos.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.