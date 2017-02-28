2 dogs, 3 cats rescued after apartment catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of several pets after, officials said, an apartment unit in Fort Lauderdale caught fire, Tuesday evening.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northeast 14th Avenue and 56th Street, just after 6:30 p.m.

No one was inside the burning apartment, but crews found two dogs and three cats in a neighboring unit.

Fire crews took the pets from the apartment. They were not hurt.

