2 dead after trailer home fire in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal fire sparked in Deerfield Beach, Saturday night, killing two.

The bodies of two people were discovered inside a trailer home near North Military Trail and West Hillsboro Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

First responders were forced to break in to the trailer home to put out the flames, but it was too late to save the people inside.

“It just happened so quick, like they all do. With these trailers, you don’t have very good access” said neighbor Robert Hagar.

The victims were an 84-year-old woman and a man in his 60’s.

According to neighbors, the man had rented a room from the woman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.