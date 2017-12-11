2 dead after stabbing each other at Miami halfway house

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dispute between two men came to a deadly end at a halfway house in Miami, early Monday morning.

A resident and another man were fighting at the halfway house, located near Coral Way and 62nd Avenue, around 2 a.m.

Both of the men pulled knives and stabbed each other.

One man died at the scene. The other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

