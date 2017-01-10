2 bandits rob Brickell bank

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a bank robbery in Brickell.

The FBI responded to the call at the First Bank Florida, located near Brickell Avenue and Eighth Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have not yet released how much money, if any, was taken from the bank.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

