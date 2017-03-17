2 arrested in Oakland Park car break-ins

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a string of car burglaries in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Barnum and Izell Jeff were captured on surveillance video walking down the street and breaking into vehicles near Northwest 19th Avenue and 44th Street, Tuesday morning.

Detectives tracked down the suspects and took them into custody, later on Tuesday.

One of the victims, Joe Johnson, believes Barnum and Jeff are the same thieves that stole his gun from his car, last year. “You feel violated. You own a house, $200,000 or $300,000 that you save, and you shouldn’t have to worry about these things,” he said.

Barnum and Jeff are facing burglary charges. Jeff has since bonded out of jail.

