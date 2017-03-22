2 arrested in Hollywood strip mall drug bust

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida strip mall was raided by police after detectives said drugs were being sold inside.

Hollywood Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit executed two search warrants, Wednesday, at a strip mall located along Federal Highway. At least one was a narcotics warrant.

They executed the search warrants after being tipped off that drugs were being sold there, according to Hollywood Police.

Inside they found a valid liquor license inside the store under a different business name.

One convenience store and an adjoining space was selling narcotics and being used as living quarters, police said.

Two people were then detained by police.

The shops are now closed down.

A storeowner who works at a shop across the street said the mall is located in a rough area. Therefore, he was glad to see police stepping up.

“They had to clean the neighborhood here because it was really bad once in a while,” explained the storeowner. “It was really bad, you’d see those girls yelling at each other and fighting — it’s not good for me.”

There may be more charges pending.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.