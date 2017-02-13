16 guns, ammo found in Miami Beach hotel room of man who threatened cops

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police found 16 guns and thousands of rounds inside the Miami Beach hotel room of a man who, officials said, threatened and harassed Miami Beach officers and detectives.

After a previous arrest, police said, a judge told Ricky Weinberger not to make contact with the officers and detectives who arrested him. But, according to Miami Beach Police, he threatened officers and detectives on social media, leading police to track him to his room at the Lombardy Inn Hotel.

When police arrested him in his room, they found 16 guns, including six assault rifles, and more than 4,000 rounds of bullets inside his room.

Miami Beach Police tweeted that, “A potential tragedy was averted. We will be working closely with Katherine Fernandez Rundle and her team on this case,” referring to the State Attorney for Miami-Dade County.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.