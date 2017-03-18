15-year-old shot in arm in SW Miami-Dade

A 15-year-old was shot in the arm and airlifted to the hospital, according to Miami-Dade Police.

According to officials, the shooting took place near Southwest 132 Avenue and 262nd Street.

The teen was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to voice his feelings over the shooting.

Overnight shooting injures 15-year old boy. Cowardly acts of gun violence will continue until community steps up. #SeeSomethingSaySomething — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 18, 2017

