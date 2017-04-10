14th Sushi Sake opens in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Celebrities came out to play for Sushi Sake’s 14th restaurant opening in Miami, Monday.

DJ Laz and Carlos Ponce were two of many who showed up for the local business’s newest hot spot on Biscayne Boulevard, just across from the AAA.

“This is Miami. It’s a wonderful example of Miami life, of what great looking people we have in this city, with the exception of me, and something well done,” Ponce said.

Sushi Sake is a local South Florida chain, with locations ranging from North Miami to Brickell to Kendall. They’ve definitely made a name for themselves and had a big turnout at the bash in true Miami style.

Guests got to listen to Miami’s own DJ Laz while they ate sushi goodness and had a few drinks along the way. Geishas, body-painted models and a tightrope walker were also on hand as entertainment.

