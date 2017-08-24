1 taken into custody after attempted robbery in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one man into custody after an attempted robbery in Miami Beach, Thursday.

According to police, the altercation started at around 2:30 p.m. on 12th Street and Meridian Avenue, where a subject pistol-whipped the driver of a blue Mustang.

“Hit him in the face, and I started honking my horn saying, ‘Hey! Stop that! Stop that!,'” said witness Robert Mills. “And I saw him hit him once in the head where the eye is, and when he pulled his hand back, he had a pistol in his hand.”

When police arrived, the subject fled the scene, sending police into a brief chase through South Beach, which ended in a crash on 15th Street and Collins Avenue.

“It was like a movie scene. Like, is this real?” said another witness.

Witnesses recorded video of the police presence on Collins. Officers could be seen with guns drawn as they approached the white sedan.

Police were eventually able to apprehend the subject and take them into custody

The victim was later transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, where he is expected to be OK.

The cause of the altercation remains unknown.

“Our investigators are currently speaking not only to the victim, but the subject as well,” said Miami Beach Police Department Ernesto Rodriguez.

It is unclear what charges the subject may face.

