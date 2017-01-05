1 suspect involved in multi-car collision faces judge

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of two suspects accused in a chase and crash are appearing in court, Thursday.

Desmond Bullock faces drug possession charges. He was given a $1,000 bond.

According to police, Bullock was in a speeding car that officers tailed from Hollywood. He then collided with several vehicles at 19th Street and Sunset Strip, in Sunrise.

The second suspect, Christian Martin, is still in the hospital.

