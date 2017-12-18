1 hospitalized after shooting outside NW Miami-Dade barbershop

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to a shooting outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade barbershop.

A call went out to officials around 4 p.m. Monday about a person lying on the ground with a gunshot wound outside of the barbershop located near Northwest 91st Street and 17th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police and fire rescue responded to the scene and said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene as the victim was in the back of a fire rescue vehicle.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The victim appeared to be conscious and talking to the firefighters.

As of Monday afternoon, there is no information on the shooter.

