1 dead in fatal shooting along the Palmetto Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting claimed the life of one person in West Miami-Dade along the Palmetto Expressway.

7Skyforce was over the scene Friday morning along the southbound lanes of SR-826 near Northwest 25th Street. Police said shots were fired but have yet to confirm any fatalities.

However, a yellow tarp covering what appears to be a body was seen by 7Skyforce.

It remains unknown whether the shooter is in police custody.

According to Miami-Dade Police’s tweet, traffic delays are expected in the area as the investigation continues.

