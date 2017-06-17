1 dead after police-involved crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A crash involving a Miami police officer has left one person dead.

Officials said the officer was driving with lights and sirens on and crashed into two other vehicles near Southwest 7th Street and 12th Avenue in Miami, Friday night.

One person in one of the other vehicles was killed.

The officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released.

The crash is now under investigation.

