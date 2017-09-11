Who cleans up trees after Hurricane Irma?

(WSVN) - After the stress of Irma comes the headaches of the aftermath. One topic we are hearing a lot about are trees, and who is responsible when one falls. It’s why we have Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser standing by.

It was not a fun weekend for anyone. There was a lot of hype about Irma, and she delivered in a bad way. Now, it’s time to clean up and clear up what you can and can’t do.

We are getting a lot of questions about trees. Your tree falls and damages your house or fence. Does your insurance cover that?

Howard Finkelstein: “Yes. In most cases, if your tree falls on your property and damages your house or your fence, it’s your insurance company that covers that.”

Your tree falls and damages your neighbor’s house or fence, or their tree damages yours. Who’s responsible?

Howard Finkelstein: “The same rule applies in both circumstances. If your tree falls on your neighbor’s fence or your neighbor’s house, they contact their insurance company. If your neighbor’s tree falls on your house or your fence, you contact your insurance company.”

A tree falls on your car, whether its your tree or your neighbor’s tree, who is responsible?

Howard Finkelstein: “When a tree falls on your car, it’s your car insurance that covers it if you have comprehensive car insurance.”

There is a lot of debris in your yard. Does your insurance cover the clean up?

Howard Finkelstein: “Each policy is different. Check you policy, but most policies do not cover the clean up.”

Finally, your tree falls in the street — who has to pay to remove it? You or the city or county?

Howard Finkelstein: “Theoretically, it’s your tree so it’s your responsibility, but the cities and counties want to keep those roads open, so as a practical matter, the city or county will remove the tree.”

If you have questions or if you think someone is trying to pull one over on you, there are ways to contact us. Howard and Patrick are ready to help you out.

And remember, your friends may not have TV yet, so go to wsvn.com and mail this story to them so they know their rights. Stay with us.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.