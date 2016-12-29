(WSVN) - Many of us have headaches we need to get rid of. That’s why we have Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. They meet many people with unforgettable problems. Some are fascinating. Others, very sad. Here’s a look back at some of the people they worked with in 2016.

When you look back at the people we met this year… some memories pour in — literally.

Danny: “It looked like an indoor hurricane was going on.”

The sprinklers malfunctioned in Danny’s apartment, dumping water for 10 minutes before they could be turned off.

Danny: “There was so much water in this apartment I really think I need to get scuba certified.”

Danny can laugh about his problem. There is no laughing for Jennifer.

Jennifer: “I solely took care of the baby here.”

But one day, Jennifer’s troubled daughter took the three-month-old infant from her and a few hours later called Jennifer.

Jennifer: “She said, ‘Mom, I know you are going to hate me for this, so I won’t be coming home. I gave the baby up. I just started screaming. ‘No, no, no you’re lying.'”

The news got worse. Jennifer was told, as a grandmother, she had no legal rights. No right to see her granddaughter, no right to even know who adopted her.

Jennifer: “She’s gone. I mean I worry about her all the time.”

A return is Reuben’s goal. The return from a shul of a $40,000 Torah he gave to honor his mother…

Reuben: “It was dedicated to my mother that passed away.”

But after a dispute with a congregation member, Reuben was told he was not welcome at the shul and they were not returning the Torah he paid for.

Reuben: “I didn’t think they would come after me in that way.”

Several other stories were one-of-a-kind…

Jackie: “My head is still spinning every time I think about it.”

In 1981, a $11,696 cashier’s check was mailed to Jackie’s parents at their Davie condo. It got stuck in the back of this mail box and was found 35 years later.

Jackie: “It just gives me goosebumps thinking that it was there all that time.”

Rodger: “It was the city that got it.”

Rodger Skipper had a nice beach business in Hallandale. Apparently the city liked it so much, they illegally confiscated all his equipment and put him out of business…

Rodger Skipper: “They still have my equipment. It’s still sitting there today.”

Rodger is suing the city to get his business back…

Roganda: “I never thought this would happen to me.”

Roganda felt wronged with a terrible mistake you don’t hear many colleges making.

Roganda: “I got a jacket at FIU, FIU jacket, the flag. I was excited.”

She was accepted at FIU. As she was getting ready to move in to her dorm, the school said “Oooppps, we made a mistake. You are not accepted at FIU.” So she had to find another university…

Roganda: “This is not going to stop me.”

Finally there was a story that seems too horrible to be true…

Alina: “My son was a very special kid.”

But 10-year-old Alvaro was killed in a car accident. After his death, Alvaro’s dog was distraught and one day walked to Alvaro’s school like he used to do…

Alina: “He would tell me to bring Lia so the other kids could see her. She knew her way to the school.”

But at the school, a teacher saw Alvaro’s dog and gave it to her friend. She won’t return it.

Alina: “That dog was my son’s who died in a car accident. I want God to touch their hearts and that these people feel my pain and return my dog.”

Wouldn’t it be nice for the person who has Alvaro’s dog to bring it back to Alina? Or the woman who knows where it is to let us know so we could get it back? Someone have a heart and help a grieving mother.

Someone gotten in your business stealing your sanity? Want to check around for a solution? Enroll with us. We will help you graduate from helplessness — to hopefulness.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD:

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Patrick Fraser at pfraser@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

On Twitter: @helpmehoward7

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.