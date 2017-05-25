World Burger Tour at Hard Rock Cafe

Some say the hamburger is an American invention, but thanks to one restaurant, the burger is going international. Deco hit the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood for a stop on the World Burger Tour.

The walls of the Hard Rock Cafe are covered with memorabilia from legendary musicians. Now some legendary burgers are coming out of the kitchen.

Scott Jacobs, Hard Rock Cafe: “At Hard Rock Cafe, we celebrate Burger Month in style. We do World Burger Tour for May and June. We’ve got traveling burgers from all of our cafes around the world.”

You can take an international adventure — no passport required. Just bring a hearty appetite and perhaps some pants with an elastic waistband.

The Hard Rock is serving up eight different burgers — each with a regional flair.

Scott Jacobs: “For the month of May, we’ve got burgers from Buenos Aires, our Tango Salsa Burger, we have a Memphis Barbecue Burger out of Memphis, Tennessee, and right here in Hollywood, we have our Seminole Cattlemen’s Burger. Hand-pattied, Seminole Pride beef topped with alligator tail.”

You heard right: alligator tail.

Scott Jacobs: “With alligator tail, like anything, if you marinade it, it comes out nice, soft and tender. We marinate ours with buttermilk.”

The Seminole Burger comes with hearts of palm and a special sauce.

Scott Jacobs: “Kick it up a li’l more with our Seminole Rockin’ Wing Sauce.”

Customer 1: “It’s good, got a little spice to it. It’s wonderful, very good.”

The Korean Burger comes with Sriracha-seasoned kimchi, and the English Breakfast Burger features ham, egg and a portobello mushroom.

Customer 2: “I had the Memphis Burger. It was amazing. It definitely had just enough spice with the flavor. You could really tell.”

Tennessee BBQ Burger comes with pulled pork and crispy onions, and the Jambalaya Burger will put some South in your mouth.

Scott Jacobs: “I think what’s important when the guests visit Hard Rock is that they walk outta here knowing that they had the best meal they ever had, that our burgers are fantastic.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Hollywood, FL 33314

(954) 315-9112

http://www.hardrock.com/cafes/hollywood-fl/

Hard Rock Cafe World Burger Tour

http://www.hardrock.com/promos/WorldBurgertour2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.