Women rise up in action movie roles this summer

When you think action movie stars, you think Vin Diesel, Jackie Chan, Jason Statham, but stars like Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson are moving in on their turf. Deco’s chief female hero analyst Chris Van Vliet is here with a look.

It’s no longer a man’s world when it comes to being an action movie hero. The ladies are finally getting a chance to show they’re as tough as any man. Maybe tougher.

Beyonce is so right — especially when it comes to action movies. Long gone are the days of the damsel in distress.

Audiences have spoken and this is what they want.

Wonder Woman pumped some life into the summer box office season that was off to a very slow start.

Gal Gadot tells us Wonder Woman is the perfect role model for both men and women.

Gal Gadot: “Everything that Wonder Woman stands for is brilliant. She stands for justice and peace and wisdom and love and acceptance and compassion.”

Gal isn’t the only star of the movie, behind the lens is another Wonder Woman — director Patty Jenkins. And when Wonder Woman brought in $103 million in its opening weekend, it shattered the record for a female directed movie.

Patty Jenkins: “So when we made the movie we really focused on making it for everyone and making a universal film that would reach everyone.”

Scarlett Johansson is no stranger to succeeding in this genre, we’ve seen her as Black Widow in “The Avengers” films, as a superhuman buttkicker in “Lucy” and as a cyber-enhanced solider in “Ghost in the Shell.”

Scarlett Johansson: “Somebody asked me the other day what my favorite classic movie action heroine was and it was really difficult to think of one because it’s so thin in the past. You’re just not used to seeing women be at the forefront of this genre.”

But women aren’t always the heroes in superhero movies. In the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok” the bad guy is a bad girl played by Cate Blanchett.

Who runs the world? This year at the movies… yeah, it’s girls.

Gal Gadot: “I do think there is a lot of room for so many more talented women to be involved.”

And the highest grossing movie of the 2017 so far isn’t an action movie, but it’s one with a strong female lead — “Beauty and the Beast.”

