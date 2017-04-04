Victoria Beckham displays Target collection at LA launch party

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Ex-pop star Victoria Beckham is pairing up with Target to spice up your wardrobe. She showed off her fashion line at a launch party in Los Angeles, Saturday.

Stars like Jessica Alba and Zoe Saldana showed up to the London-themed launch party to check out the limited-edition collection.

“I think everybody is going to be experiencing a little piece of England,” Beckham said. “I’m from London and I wanted to celebrate that. Not just in the collection, but in today’s event.”

Beckham said she created the line for girls of all ages, specifically because she got her inspiration from her 5-year-old daughter, Harper.

“This really is celebrating my relationship with Harper and the things we do together, whether it’s pressing flowers or reading books together,” she said. “I’m really, really proud of everything that we’ve achieved.”

All in all, the collection is full of bright colors and exciting pieces that’ll make you fall in love with your clothing all over again. “This collection really was about fun and enjoying wearing clothes,” Beckham said.

Her new line stocked Target shelves on Sunday, but don’t wait! It’ll only be available until the end of April.

