Valentine’s Day single ladies night at the Vagabond

Ladies, listen up. We found a dinner event that’s just for you. The only rules are, you have to be a woman, and you have to be single.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and for this romantic holiday, all the single ladies are getting love from the Vagabond Kitchen and Bar in the MiMo District.

Fernando Martinez, Vagabond Kitchen and Bar: “For Valentine’s Day, we are doing a single ladies dinner at the chef’s table.”

On Feb. 14, 10 lucky — and unattached — ladies get to be in the heart of the action, at a table just for them.

Fernando Martinez: “You’re going to get extra love from the chef. And you will be treated like royalty, like VIP.”

For $75 a person, you get to dine on four courses served family style, and say cheers to unlimited bubbly.

Start out with tuna tartare topped with avocado, then move on to the truffle gnocchi.

Fernando Martinez: “It has truffle cream, porcine mushroom and mascarpone.”

The third course is surf and turf — beef tenderloin and butter poached lobster.

Then, there’s dessert.

Fernando Martinez: “We are serving two desserts because we think it’s double the fun and think it’s the way to a ladies heart. They consist of dark chocolate bar, hazelnut caramel and pistachio ice cream. And then the rogue surprise, which consists of mascarpone mousse cherry cream and pistachio.”

Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. and there is only one seating for the night.

Casey Crist: “It’s all about the single ladies. I’m a single lady and it’s great that this is for us because Valentine’s Day can be a sour subject and it’s cool we can enjoy our night still.”

The table sits a maximum of 10 lovely ladies. You don’t need to bring nine friends, but you may leave with more friends than you started with.

Fernando Martinez: “You can come as two, you can come as four, you can make friends, but when we hit 10, it’s capped at 10.”

The only rule for the single ladies’ dinner at the chef’s table on Valentine’s Day? You need to be single and ready to mingle.

FOR MORE INFO:

Vagabond Kitchen and Bar

7301 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33138

(786) 409-5635

http://www.vagabondkitchenandbar.com/

