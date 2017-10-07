LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump, preparing to board a helicopter to travel from the White House to a North Carolina fundraiser on Saturday, was asked by reporters to weigh in on the embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve known Harvey Weinstein a long time,” Trump replied.

When asked if he was surprised by the accusations, the president replied: “I’m not at all surprised to see it.”

Trump brushed off a query about his 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape comments, in which he bragged about women letting him kiss them and grab their genitals because he is famous.

“That’s locker room,” he said, echoing his characterization of the remarks after the audio was revealed during last year’s presidential campaign.

