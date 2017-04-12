This week’s sneak peek of ‘Empire’

The word “naked” is in the title of this week’s episode of “Empire.” So you know it’s gonna be good … good and sexy! Tonight’s got drama that’s gonna take your breath away… well, it takes Lucious’ breath away.

Here’s a sneak peek.

Grace Byers (as Anika Calhoun): “Since you’re all sedated, this might be the perfect time to take advantage of you.”

Poor Lucious!

The guy can’t catch a break…

Grace Byers (as Anika Calhoun): “Because if you die, I’ll get everything.”

In tonight’s “Empire” episode called “My Naked Villainy,” people closest to the music mogul show their true colors after Lucious gets sick from the flu and ends up needing a breathing device.

Bet he didn’t get a flu shot.

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “We gonna shoot this baby tonight.”

All: “Tonight?”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Turns out your slimy father caught some nasty virus and he can’t get outta bed.”

While Cookie has her own agenda, Anika shows her crazy bedside manner.

In the meantime, Morocco Omari, who plays Tariq, talks about life on the set of the hit show.

Morocco Omari: “You really have to raise your game and do your homework and be ready to work. You know, be ready to come to work everyday.”

Even though it’s hard work, Omari says the show gives fans what they want.

Morocco Omari: “Part dynasty, part soap opera, part tragedy and then you have the musical aspect.”

Besides actors like Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard, both Oscar-nominated actors, the guest star list grows more impressive with each new episode.

Morocco Omari: “Demi Moore, Nia Long, Eva Longoria those beautiful women, beautiful and talented women are coming on.”

As for tonight, let’s hope the power doesn’t go out or Anika doesn’t “accidentally” pull the plug on Lucious.

Grace Byers (as Anika Calhoun): “Are you OK? Do you want me to keep holding on to this?”

