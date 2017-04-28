It’s finally Friday! And it’s Finale Friday for the hit FOX show “Rosewood.” Season two of the cop drama, set here in Miami, is coming to an end, but before they say goodbye to the season, they said hello to Deco on the set of the show.

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon guest stars on the season two finale of FOX’s “Rosewood,” helping the team take down a highly skilled group of jewelry thieves. Star Morris Chestnut says fans should expect an explosive cliffhanger.

Morris Chestnut: “Let’s just say lots of things are gonna blow up, and nothing is off the table, nothing is off limits. You may see Rosie blow up, so you never know what to expect.”

Austin’s role on the show is a little different from his day job.

Austin Dillon: “I’m kind of like the set constructor, so I built this construction set, and I come around the corner, and it is this big cop scene where they’ve got me pinned, and I get out of my car and the car explodes.”

Jaina Lee Ortiz won’t say much about the romantic relationship between Rosie and Villa.

Jaina Lee Ortiz says: “I feel like towards the end, we’re gonna come towards another ‘Will they?’ or ‘Won’t they?’ And this new change of events is going to test their, I guess their will and their love for each other.”

FOX hasn’t said whether the show will be back for a third season or not — but the cast has enjoyed the ride so far.

Jania Lee Ortiz: “It’s bittersweet. We’re coming to an end. Hopefully we get to continue on and do a season three if we’re lucky enough.”

Morris Chestnut: “It’s a triumph for me. I mean, I remember it seems like yesterday we just shot the pilot, and now we’re here at the end of season two. It’s just incredible, it’s a blessing.”

“Rosewood” airs Friday at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

