‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ premieres in theaters everywhere

Daisy Ridley (as Rey): “Something inside me has always been there.”

The force is strong with Rey. Maybe too strong!

Mark Hamill (as Luke Skywalker): “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”

In “The Last Jedi,” Rey is studying up on her Jedi-ometry with the help of Luke Skywalker, but danger lurks as long as Kylo Ren and the First Order are around.

Adam Driver (as Kylo Ren): “Let the past die.”

Mark Hamill returns to the role of Luke Skywalker.

He tells us that — spoiler alert — he’s in this movie a lot more than he was in “The Force Awakens.”

Mark Hamill: “The pressure was much stronger because in seven, I had sort of a minimalist contribution, so I could enjoy all the fun, but I didn’t have to do any heavy lifting.”

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, was also feeling the heat.

Daisy Ridley: “The reaction to the first one was really wonderful, but then suddenly I was like, ‘expectations,’ so it was more scary.”

But she’s confident the movie will live up to those expectations.

Daisy Ridley: “I think there is much that will please many people in ‘The Last Jedi.'”

Adam Driver is also happy to be back as Kylo Ren — mainly so he can wear that mask again.

Adam Driver: “Sometimes you can’t see, but it’s a beautiful mask. I like both wearing it and not wearing it.”

One of the scenes any “Star Wars” fan will go gaga over is Luke being back in the Millennium Falcon.

It’s okay to get emotional. Mark did on set!

Mark Hamill: “I started getting choked up. I wasn’t expecting to be so moved by it. It was almost like visiting a house that I grew up in that I never expected to return to.”

