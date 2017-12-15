If you can’t get in to see “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” this weekend, you do have some alternatives. They include an Oscar contender and something for the kids. Here’s a look in this week’s “Showtime.”

John Cena (as Ferdinand): “I am not a fighting bull! Can you guys help me out?”

Flula Borg (as Hans): “This is the beautiful horsey side, and that is the stinky bull side. Have a nice day smelling terrible. High hoof claps, high hoof claps!”

John Cena is the voice of the title character in “Ferdinand.” He’s a ferocious-looking bull that’s really just a gentle giant.

But Ferdinand is put to the test when he’s mistaken for a fighting bull. Will he betray who he is to finally fit in?

Cena told Deco he sees a lot of himself in the character.

John Cena: “Ferdinand being such, like, not your typical bull, is just so misunderstood, I really appreciate the story, and I think they got the right guy for the job.”

“Wonder Wheel” is the latest movie from director Woody Allen.

Juno Temple (as Carolina): “Excuse me. Do you know if Ginny’s here?”

Kate Winslet (as Jenny): “I’m Ginny.”

Juno Temple (as Carolina): “I’m Humpty’s daughter. Are you his wife?”

In Woody’s latest, the lives of four strangers intertwine at Coney Island amusement park in the 1950s.

Two of those four strangers? Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake.

David Hewlett (as Fleming): “This may very well be the most sensitive asset to ever be housed in this facility.”

“The Shape of Water” is set in the heart of the Cold War. It’s your classic love story between a mute woman and a sea creature.

The movie is an Oscar front-runner, and since Octavia Spencer, who stars in the movie, is an Oscar winner, we asked her how you prepare for awards season.

Octavia Spencer: “Well, nothing ever prepares you, because until Oscar morning, you don’t know. What I learned to do was to take that all in stride and live in the moment.”

Michael Shannon (as Richard Strickland): “The thing we keep in that lab is an affront. Do you know what an affront is?”

Octavia Spencer (as Zelda Fuller): “Something offensive?”

Michael Shannon (as Richard Strickland): “That’s right.”

