"A United Kingdom" has to fight three other newcomers for your movie buck. Here's a look at the rest in this week's "Showtime."

Nicholas Hoult (as Casey Stein): “Some people would think what I did was romantic.”

Felicity Jones (as Juliette Marne): “I mean it’s kinda romantic.”

To pay for his girlfriend’s medical emergency while abroad, a man, played by Nicholas Hoult, hatches a scheme to pull off a drug heist for an eccentric gangster, played by Sir Anthony Hopkins. But things don’t go according to plan.

Luke Wilson (as Bodi): “Dad, I’ve decided to become a musician.”

J.K. Simmons (as Khampa): “You’re not gonna be a musician, Bodi. You’re gonna be a guard. Get used to it.”

Luke Wilson supplies the voice of Bodi, a canine with dreams of musical stardom, in the the animated feature, “Rock Dog.”

Bodi’s got to overcome a lot of obstacles to get where he wants to be.

Luke told Deco — it’s a message the younger audience will pick up on.

Luke Wilson: “So hopefully, kids will realize that sometimes it’s gonna take a little grit and fortitude to kinda make your dreams come true.”

Bradley Whitord (as Dean Armitage): “Hug me, my man! So how long has this been going on? This thing.”

In “Get Out” — Chris thinks his girlfriend’s family is so enthusiastic because they’re compensating to deal with their inter-racial relationship.

But as the “meet the parents” weekend progresses — he realizes they’re hiding something more sinister.

The thriller’s directed by comedian Jordan Peele — you know, of Key & Peele.

And he says there are definitely similarities between his show and his movie.

Jordan Peele: “If you’ve seen a lot of ‘Key & Peele’ sketches, there’s a real, there’s a darkness there. Seventy-five percent of them end with, you know, death (laughs). So my mind, it’s complicated.”

Marcus Henderson (as Walter): “Yo.”

Daniel Kaluuya (as Chris Washington): “Sorry man.”

Marcus Henderson (as Walter): “Get out!!!” ”

Daniel Kaluuya (as Chris Washington): “Yo!”

