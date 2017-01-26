(WSVN) - The rest of us zombie-loving adults should feel free to go see “Resident Evil,” and it leads off this week’s “Showtime.”

Frasor James (as Razor): “What are we going to do?”

Millia Jovovich (as Alice): “We’re going to kill every last one of them.”

Millia Jovovich is back as Alice in the sixth and final “Resident Evil” movie. And how do we know it’s the final one? Because they put it in the title. It’s called “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter.” Joining her is Miami native William Levy who tells us it was tough keeping up with her.

William Levy: “These women, they’re running back and forth, long hours of work, and at some point, you start to get tired and then you see these two women who don’t get tired. They’re like, ‘Come on, let’s go.'”

Edgar Ramirez (as Michael Acosta): “Look! We got a gold mine.”

Michael McConaughey (as Kenny Wells): “We got a gold mine.”

“Gold” is based on the true story of Kenny Wells, who goes from zero to hero when he hits gold in Indonesia.

Timothy Simons (as Jeff Jackson): “We’re talking over $30 billion.”

But he quickly realizes that finding the gold is easy, keeping it is much harder. Matthew McConaughey stars in this, and if he looks a little different — shaving your head and gaining 40 pounds will do that.

Matthew McConaughey: “I gave myself the pleasure of saying, ‘You can eat whatever you want, whenever you want. You can drink whatever you want, whenever you want for four months. Go for it.'”

Josh Gad (as Bailey/Buddy/Tino/Ellie): “This was me and this was me, and then I came back as this little guy.”

In “A Dog’s Purpose,” a devoted dog — voiced by Josh Gad — discovers the meaning of its own existence through the lives of the humans it teaches to laugh and love.

This movie was expected to win the weekend, but after TMZ published this video, animal groups have called for boycotts, though the trainers say it was edited and doesn’t show the entire story.

