What:

How to work summer’s ruffle trend without looking like a character out of “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Why:

I have a love/hate relationship with ruffles.

On one hand, I’m super girlie and love basking in flouncy femininity, especially when it comes to my house. I’m practically the queen of Shabby Chic-cottage living (think Rachel Ashwell meets Ralph Lauren.) From throw pillows, comforters and table runners to curtains, you’ll find a bunch of beautiful materials accenting my most prized home possessions.

On the other hand, when it comes to WEARING “The Right Kind of Ruffle,” I get overwhelmed and fear I’ll end up looking like Captain Jack Sparrow from the popular movies series, “Pirates of the Caribbean.” While he’s a great film character and all, I don’t want my sleeves dragging through my vodka (why waste good liquor?) or my upper body resembling a layered curtain (on TV, your mid-body is a focal point) or my bottom half screaming: “Look at me! I’m a cute bed dust ruffle!” (extra material on or around your booty can make one look bigger and not in an attractive, Kim Kardashian way.)

Lucky for me, my good friends at Etxart & Panno, located at Brickell City Center in downtown Miami, know a thing or two (OK, maybe five or six) about wearing “The Right Kind of Ruffle.” First off, ruffles are definitely in and it’s not a passing phase; the trend gets stronger come fall. They don’t discriminate, either: small, medium, big or gigantic, ruffles are all the rage.

The best way to wear them? By ACCENTING a blouse, dress or skirt. In other words, don’t go all Carmen Miranda on us (unless you’re heading to your weekly samba class.) Wearing the trend from head-to-toe could ruffle some serious fashion feathers or worse, cause a traffic accident.

I know, I know, if you’re a regular blog reader, you’re probably saying: “Duh? Everyone knows not to wear too many ruffles,” but you’d be surprised. Sometimes (especially in South Florida) more is well, MORE and I’m even guilty of that. Excessiveness isn’t necessarily a bad thing in fashion; you just have to pick and choose which trends deserve the over- abundance treatment. This isn’t one of them.

Etxart & Panno (which hails from Spain and recently opened its first U.S. location in Miami), is a clothing line inspired by 50’s fashion with a tropical flair. Think “Mad Men” meets “Gilligan’s Island”; more specifically, the character Ginger (classy, sexy and sophisticated, even when stranded on a deserted Island). And they know ruffles!

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 & 11:30 p.m. (on Channel 7) as we, along with Etxart & Panno, feature the best ruffle fashions of the summer season. The trend is also a great way to ready your wardrobe for fall, which will be here before you know it. Finally, my pirate lookalike phobia has been set free, because wearing “The Right Kind of Ruffle” is one of my favorite things.

When:

Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where:

ETXART & PANNO

Brickell City Centre

701 South Miami Avenue

Miami, Florida 33131

The boutique is located on the ground level. There’s garage parking and it’s free for the first two hours.

Get social:

IG: @etxartpannous

FB: @etxartpanno

www.etxartpanno.com

For more fashionable photos visit www.ShireenSandoval.com

“The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Photographer: James Woodley Photography

Ruffle wardrobe & styling by Etxart & Panno

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Pirate” Auerbach

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.