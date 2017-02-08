What:

Exploring the sophisticated elegance of modern clothing with minimalistic influence; featuring “Volver,” a beautiful new boutique in South Miami.

Why:

When I first walked into “Volver,” I was completely blown away. It’s not just a boutique, it’s ART. From the fashion to the decor, it’s designed to evoke an elevated shopping experience.

The store is a sure reflection of its owner, Daniella Arellano, a young hipster who oozes fashion, creativity and effortless style. After working for a designer in Singapore, she decided to combine her love of clothing and interior design, giving birth to something unique, different and ahead of its time (at least for Miami.)

When you see “Volver’s” pieces, which are placed perfectly on broad hangers, they seem demure and introverted, but wearing them is a whole other story. They’re not just amazing, they’re WOW. The modern lines create a comely shape and the minimalistic influence boldly serves up ease and elegance.

Dani carefully curates all of her clothing from European and Asian brands, giving fashionistas a window into a world of “the singular,” a.k.a one-of-a-kind. I love the way she sees beyond the sometimes overly-inflated sexuality of South Florida fashion. Instead, she’s developed this uncanny way of knowing what a garment can do for a woman without showing all of her lady bits.

Expressing the “Modernly Minimalistic” trend is easy. You can start with one piece or go with an entire outfit: a simple blouse with detailed sleeves and a bold pant or a suit with clean lines with a surprise at the bottom. At the end of the day, it’s really all about self-expression. Speaking of…

I think of myself as a bohemian gypsy-inspired fashionista, being from New Mexico and all, but I wanted to step out of my comfort zone and experience fashion I didn’t understand or had never worn before. That’s why I chose to feature “Volver.”

Here’s the crazy thing: when wearing “Modernly Minimalistic” I felt like myself, but better. The clothing gave me a new and improved attitude. I was able to see beyond the image I have of myself and embrace a different style of woman, one I’ve always believed myself to be.

“Volver” is a Spanish word that means “to return” or “to come back.” Perhaps, for me, it’s no coincidence. Maybe there’s a part of me that’s always been minimalistic and as I’ve grown older, I’m just more comfortable expressing it.

When I was younger, I needed more bells and whistles to feel like my clothes were working for me. Now, I just want comfort, elegance and simplicity, which I’ve always thought was too much to ask for (until now) and that’s why “Modernly Minimalistic” is one of my favorite things.

(Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30/11:30pm as we go inside this amazing new boutique and show you how to work the “Modernly Minimalistic” trend.)

Where:

Volver

5807 Sunset Drive

Miami Florida 33143

“Volver” is located in South Miami on Sunset Drive right by The Shops at Sunset Place. There’s plenty of parking; if you can’t nab a street spot, though, there’s a parking lot right behind the store and a garage across from the lot.

I love this area because it’s brimming with shops, restaurants and still has a neighborhood feel, despite being located in a big city. When I practice my retail therapy in this area, I always make a day of it. Happy Shopping!

When:

Monday-Saturday 10:30am-6pm

Sunday by appointment only

