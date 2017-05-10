Made With Love

What:

Designing something special for Mother’s Day at Kendra Scott at their beautiful new location inside Brickell City Centre, downtown Miami, but first…

Why:

I used to hate mandated holidays: Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day — you name it, I turned my nose up at it.

It always seemed like forced happiness and even a bit passive-aggressive. Letting pop culture predicate how I should think and feel was totally lame; not to mention, it gouged me for my hard-earned money. No, thank you.

Then, well, life happens…

You grow up, find a career, work like crazy, work some more, get married, divorced, lose a child, sometimes you even get sick (with GBS) and by the grace of God, you get better and well, somewhere along the way you grow up and stop being such a twit.

You realize how special and fleeting life is and how much every moment you can spend with the people you love matters. It’s the most important part of life. Love is the essence of being human.

Even if that means learning to accept, enjoy and celebrate mandated holidays. As a working professional, I’m either coming or going; there’s really no in-between.

So, when a special day comes along to stop my busy life and acknowledge someone that I care about, well, it feels good — at least for the most part.

Mother’s Day is particularly hard for me, but it’s also special. For a fleeting moment, I was someone’s mother (her name was Sydney,) but she disappeared. Death does that.

My Deco Drive co-host, Lynn, disagrees. She says I will always be Sydney’s mother — always — and no one can ever take that away from me. The tattoo underneath my forearm is dedicated to my baby girl.

When I first got it, it was my desperate attempt at manifesting what Lynn said. Always. Forever. Endlessly. Now, my tattoo is a memory, sometimes a painful one that I’d rather forget, but how could I? How could ANY mother?

Luckily, that pain and grief doesn’t overshadow the beautiful mothering I’ve had in my own life (from my boyfriend, best friend, therapist, colleagues, mother, step-mother, even myself.)

If you look up the word “Mothering”, the essence of its definition is “nurturing” and that’s something we should all do more of and not just on mandated holidays.

I hope by sharing some of my thoughts and experiences, I can help nurture someone/anyone who’s reading this. Whether it’s a loss, a gain or status quo, when it comes to MOM — it’s all important. And it’s all worthy of being “Made With Love”…

That’s why I chose “Kendra Scott” jewelry boutique at Brickell City Centre for this blog. For Mother’s Day, they have a special way to express your love and it’s not just buying a bauble and calling it a day.

Instead, it’s about designing a one-of-a-kind personalized piece of jewelry at their famed Color Bar.

You choose everything: from the accessory, to the metal, even the stone. And just like that, it’s made right in front of you. By the way…

Kendra happens to be one of my favorite designers. Mainly because of her mantra, which is “family first, then philanthropy and (of course) fashion”. It’s something I strive for, too.

If you haven’t been to her new downtown location, you’re definitely missing out. The store is gorgeously designed to look like a jewelry box or, at least, it seems that way.

For the blog, the goal of mixing Kendra’s classic designs with her new summer collection was to evoke a sophisticated beach look. The pieces are a sure reflection of our beloved surf, sand and sunshine.

Don’t miss Deco Drive tonight at 7:30 & 11:30 pm as we go inside Kendra Scott at Brickell City Centre. We aren’t just making mom a priority, we’re showcasing jewelry that will make every woman feel special and that’s why “Made With Love” is one of my favorite things. Happy Mother’s Day.

Where:

Kendra Scott

Brickell City Centre

701 S. Miami Avenue

Miami, Florida 33130

The boutique is located on the second floor. There’s garage parking and it’s free for the first two hours…

or

www.kendrascott.com

When:

Monday-Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 12-6pm

“My mother said to me, ‘If you are a soldier, you will become a general. If you are a monk, you will become the Pope.’ Instead, I was a painter, and became Picasso.” —Pablo Picasso

For more fashion pictures of Kendra’s jewelry visit www.ShireenSandoval.com

James Woodley Photography

Jewelry provided by Kendra Scott, Brickell City Centre

Dress & Shoes: BCBG South Beach

Styling: Jackie Kay & Marina

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom” Auerbach

