Selena Gomez mentors young girls at LA high school

Selena Gomez teamed up with the Step Up Foundation to mentor young girls at a Los Angeles high school, Thursday.

The organization encourages young girls to fulfill their potential.

Gomez spent the day with the students at Alliance Margaret M. Bloomfield High School in California to spread the positive message.

In an Instagram post, the celeb said that the program “encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to.”

@instagram is celebrating world kindness day and I got to spend it with people who fully will change our world one day. @coach introduced me to @stepupwomensnetwork which is an after school organization that encourages girls to believe that they have the capability to do anything they set their mind to. It's crazy to me how much they are willing put others before themselves. #🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #CoachXStepUP #DreamBig A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 23, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

After breaking up into groups, Gomez expressed what she feels has strengthened her as a woman. “I feel like mine is grace. Having grace for other people, having grace for myself where I’m at in my life,” she said. “Selfless, compassion, empathy. That’s a beautiful quality to have, and I think that’s what strengthens.”

Gomez didn’t go away empty handed. Two girls on behalf of the Step Up Bloomfield chapter presented her with their school’s mascot hoodie to remember them by. “We basically grew up watching your show,” one of them said. “You’ve definitely been an inspiration to many of us girls.”

“I just want want to say that hearing most of you, I’m not gonna lie, it’s inspired me,” Gomez said. “I think there needs to be more of this, and a lot of women don’t actually support each other. And what I see here is so beautiful and so promising of what our generation could really use.”

She ended the event by taking pictures with some of the girls who attended the gathering.

Girl power. That feeling when @SelenaGomez shows up at your school. #CoachxStepUp #DreamBig #CoachFoundation A post shared by Coach (@coach) on Mar 24, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

