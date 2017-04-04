Every day is a holiday. For example, Tuesday is National Hug a Newsperson Day. And while we love getting and giving hugs, we like food even more. That’s a good thing, because this weekend, there’s a holiday for a very special carb.

Empanadas are filled, fried, flaky and fantastic. And this weekend, they’re being celebrated with Empanada Day on Saturday, April 8.

Belen Luque, Novecento: “An empanada is an Argentinean turnover, and we usually have it as a savory snack.”

At Novecento, empanadas are a staple, so they’re celebrating the day in style.

Belen Luque: “We are going to be celebrating in the restaurant, from the 7th to the 9th, and we are going to be offering two empanadas plus a glass of wine of the month for $12.”

The Empanada Day deal is good at any Novecento location in Miami, and any variety of empanada.

But in honor of the special day, they’re adding a special flavor: oxtail.

Belen Luque: “What we wanted to do for this day is offer an oxtail empanada for fusion of Latin American and Caribbean.”

Over at Leynia at the Delano on South Beach, every day is Empanada Day.

John Kolaski, Leynia Restaurant: “Leynia features dynamic Argentinean cuisine with Japanese influences.”

This outdoor restaurant’s Argentinean grill fires up the fun fillings that go into their empanadas.

John Kolaski: “Our most unique empanada is our ‘choclo,’ which has poblano chilies, corn, cheese and avocado. That isn’t a combo that you would see in traditional empanadas, which is why we make ours unique.”

You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you can tell what’s on the inside of an empanada — from the outside.

John Kolaski: “Each empanada is folded differently, and the crimping style is what makes it unique.”

Here, the corn and poblano is folded, while the chipotle chicken is twisted.

John Kolaski: “You can tell each flavor by how the empanada is finished around the edge.”

P.M. Fish and Steak is an Argentinean restaurant in Brickell.

Levy Gomez, P.M. Fish and Steak: “Our empanadas are made fresh by hand every day.”

And, when it comes to their empanadas, there’s something fishy going on.

Levy Gomez: “Something unique we are doing here is fish and seafood empanadas. That can be tuna, octopus or black cod.”

P.M. celebrates empanada day all the time.

Levy Gomez: “Empanadas are traditionally an appetizer, but ours are big enough to have as a meal.”

Mariana Coletta, customer: “The empanadas here at P.M. are my favorite. They are very unique. I love the recipe, and you can’t find them anywhere else.”

With all these options, it’s going to be easy getting stuffed on Empanada Day.

FOR MORE INFO:

Novecento

www.novecento.com

Leynia Restaurant

Delano South Beach

1685 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 674-5752

www.morganshotelgroup.com/delano/delano-south-beach/eat-drink/leynia

PM Fish & Steak House

1453 South Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33130

(305) 200-5606

www.pmrestaurantes.com

