Rumer Willis keeps the sass going on ‘Empire’

The only thing almost as fierce as “Empire” stars — “Empire” guest stars … and one has seemed to come out of nowhere. Rumer Willis blew us away in her debut last week, and she told Deco: tonight’s episode is taking her to a “dark” place.

Rumer Willis (as Tory Ash): “And the mama bear Lyon herself. What’s up Cookie?”

Just when you thought Cookie was the queen of sass on “Empire” — Rumer Willis’ character Tory Ash gives her a run for her money.

Rumer Willis (as Tory Ash): “From what Jamal’s told me, I’m surprised all your little Lyon cubs aren’t in rehab.”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “Don’t try me little girl. Not today.”

The spring premiere of “Empire” kicked off last week with Jamal in rehab, where he became fast friends with a singer/songwriter played by Rumer Willis.

Rumer Willis: “I like that she’s a little bit dark, and you can tell that maybe she’s a little bit tortured or struggling.”

Rumer Willis (as Tory Ash): “Listen, what needs to happen right now is we need to finish this song, so y’all just need to (gestures for them to get out.)”

Taraji P. Henson (as Cookie Lyon): “What you need to do is shut up.”

Rumer is no stranger to showbiz, being the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, but she’s made a name for herself on her own, acting since age seven, and recently winning “Dancing with the Stars.”

And it was her singing during a radio interview that caught “Empire” star Jussie Smollett’s attention.

Jussie Smollett: “I went on Instagram, and I saw Sway, who is a friend of the show and a friend of mine. I saw his Instagram and he had her singing an Amy Winehouse song.”

Rumer Willis: “Jussie told me that he had seen the interview, and once he saw it, immediately saved it and sent it to the producers and to Lee and said, ‘This is the girl we gotta have for Tory Ash.'”

And she’s been the perfect fit!

Jussie Smollett: “She was just so wonderful, so effortless. She wasn’t a caricature of anything.”

Rumer Willis: “I think that the music is so great. Everyone that they have working on the music and the songs that I’ve done so far for the show, and there’s a few more coming up in the next few episodes, are just awesome. I’ve been so inspired by them.”

And you can catch Rumer, Jussie, and the rest of the “Empire” stars tonight at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

