Rubio’s Coastal Grill serves up classic fish tacos

These days, you can get a fish taco almost anywhere you go. That wasn’t always the case. More than three decades ago, Ralph Rubio served up his first fish taco in San Diego and a classic was born. Now he’s bringing his beer-battered beauty from SoCal to SoFlo — along with lots of other deep sea delights.

If you’re looking for an authentic fish taco straight from Southern California, look no further than Rubio’s Coastal Grill in Fort Lauderdale.

Ralph Rubio, founder of Rubio’s Coastal Grill: “Well Rubio’s started in San Diego in 1983. My dad and I started the business when I told him, ‘Dad, I want to open a restaurant serving fish tacos.'”

For founder Ralph Rubio, all it took was a trip South of the border and he was hooked.

Ralph Rubio: “I discovered fish tacos in Mexico. I had my first fish taco when I was 18 years old. Fell in love.”

The menu at Rubio’s Coastal Grill has evolved over the years. But the original is still the greatest.

Ralph Rubio: “We sell different kinds of seafood and fish tacos beyond the beer-battered baja style that I discovered, which is still our most popular one.”

You might have a hard time choosing your meal here — but it’s a very tasty problem.

Ralph Rubio: “No one really does what we do in terms of serving grilled seafood in tacos, burritos and salads because our variety and selection is so big. That’s what we’re known for.”

Ralph hit the kitchen to create the wild Alaska Coho Salmon taco.

A corn torilla topped with cabbage, grilled salmon, chipotle sauce, roasted corn, cilantro onion and a squeeze of lime.

He’s responsible for most of what hits your plate.

Ralph Rubio: “I don’t have a huge culinary background but what I have is a great palette you know and I know what tastes great.”

Frozen drinks, beers, desserts, chips and dips round out the offerings at Rubio’s.

Ralph thinks SoFlo residents will like what he’s putting out.

Ralph Rubio: “And that’s why we’re excited to come to Florida, because we think that Floridians can really relate like they do in California to the ocean the fishing the seafood we just think that there’s a really natural connection there.”

Dennis Demartin, customer: “Love it here. Almost every other day. Food’s great, healthy for you, it’s perfect.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

1535 N Federal Hwy.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 200-6490

https://www.rubios.com/

