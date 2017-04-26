Report: nearly 100 employees, including on-air talent, fired from ESPN

(WSVN) - ESPN has announced it will layoff nearly 100 employees, including on-air talent, according to FOX News.

The popular sports television network reportedly sent a memo to employees, Wednesday, that about 100 employees will be fired. FOX News obtained ESPN president John Skipper’s memo, that said:

“Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent-anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play-necessary to meet those demands,” Skipper wrote. “We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs. These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

A number of now-former ESPN employees and on-air personalities announced that they have been laid off on Twitter.

After 17 years reporting on #NFL, I've been informed that I'm being laid off by ESPN effective immediately. I have no plans to retire — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Want to thank https://t.co/r6GdLhHkPg for 9 fun years. Absolutely loved the gig. And very much look forward to continuing my work at TSN/RDS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 26, 2017

Add me to the list. Just got the 'call.' I've been informed my contract will not be renewed at ESPN. — Dana O'Neil (@ESPNDanaOneil) April 26, 2017

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

I was treated great by #ESPN during my 3 years. Time to find out what's next. Will miss all the great people I worked with! #ToTheNextStep pic.twitter.com/ZIBHFvFZeJ — Brendan Fitzgerald (@BrendanFitzESPN) April 26, 2017

ESPN outlined the network’s new approach on its website, saying it will place an interest on the ESPN App with a “multi-screen approach around big events.”

