Report: nearly 100 employees, including on-air talent, fired from ESPN

(WSVN) - ESPN has announced it will layoff nearly 100 employees, including on-air talent, according to FOX News.
The popular sports television network reportedly sent a memo to employees, Wednesday, that about 100 employees will be fired. FOX News obtained ESPN president John Skipper’s memo, that said:
“Dynamic change demands an increased focus on versatility and value, and as a result, we have been engaged in the challenging process of determining the talent-anchors, analysts, reporters, writers and those who handle play-by-play-necessary to meet those demands,” Skipper wrote. “We will implement changes in our talent lineup this week. A limited number of other positions will also be affected and a handful of new jobs will be posted to fill various needs. These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”
A number of now-former ESPN employees and on-air personalities announced that they have been laid off on Twitter.
ESPN outlined the network’s new approach on its website, saying it will place an interest on the ESPN App with a “multi-screen approach around big events.”
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.