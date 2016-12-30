Preparations underway for Pitbull’s NYE bash at Bayfront Park

Only hours away from New Year’s, preparations for the big moment are in overdrive in Downtown Miami for “Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution” at Bayfront Park.

Salt-N-Pepa were getting ready to push it into 2017. The iconic hip-hop duo did a sound check as MIA gets ready to celebrate NYE, hosted by Mr. 305 himself.

Pitbull: “It’s called ‘revolution’ ’cause we wanna ‘unmute’ New Year’s … take it from the Big Apple to the pineapple and make Miami the mecca.”

Salt-N-Pepa is just one of the acts for the free event. Queen Latifah and Snoop Dogg are among the legends of hip-hop who will be making appearances at the concert.

Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo: “We’re a nationally televised event where the eyes of the nation will be on our beautiful Bayfront Park and our beautiful Downtown Miami.

Preparations for the big event began long before the orange goes up. The crew was hard at work setting the stage on Friday.

Last year, about 150,000 people descended on Bayfront Park, and organizers are expecting a bigger crowd this year.

And, while Salt-N-Pepa practiced their steps, officials asked everyone to think twice before driving to Downtown Miami, Saturday night. They’re expecting major traffic delays, so they recommend using public transportation and ride share services.

Miami Commissioner Frank Carollo: “Take advantage of our mass transit. Metrorail, Metromover, they’re going to be operating until the wee hours of the night. Come down, leave your keys at home, your cars at home, and have a great time with the family.”

You can watch Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution this Saturday, at 11 p.m., right here on 7, live from Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.