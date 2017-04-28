If you don’t want to hit SoBe, a spot in Broward is another weekend possibility. Beer, beach, food and so much more. Whether you worship surf and sand, or love hugging a good tree, the new destination — Park & Ocean — is calling your name.

There’s a new place to get away from it all, where you’re surrounded by Mother Nature, just steps from Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Welcome to Park & Ocean.

Steven Dapuzzo, Society 8 Hospitality Group: “Park & Ocean is a little retreat in Fort Lauderdale, a little hidden secret gem. We’re located inside Birch State Park, right on the ocean.”

You know what that means, right?

Steven Dapuzzo: “You get a little park; you get a little ocean.”

The place didn’t just appear overnight. A lot of work went into creating this unique spot.

Steven Dapuzzo: “We worked diligently with the state to create a concept that would enhance the park atmosphere, let locals have a place to go and a real destination for tourists to enjoy.”

If you want to enjoy the water, you can rent paddle boards and other seafaring devices. They’ve got landlubbers covered, too.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Come for the day. You can rent a bike for an hour, or for four hours, right here inside of Park & Ocean.”

All that fresh air will wake up your appetite. There are plenty of dishes that will take care of that.

Steven Dapuzzo: “What we did is, we took some classics that you’d expect on a beach food truck and we put a little twist on it.”

This one is a house special. Shrimp and garlic are fired up in butter, then placed between two slices of brioche bread topped with manchego cheese. It gets pressed, sliced and put on a plate with pasta salad.

There’s more where that came from!

Steven Dapuzzo: “We have the most incredible pressed Cuban sandwich. Everything made in-house. If you’re looking for something on a healthier note, we have our chicken avocado salad. We take an avocado, split it in half, fill it with fresh chicken.”

Quenching your thirst is not a problem here. The taps are pouring out plenty of local craft beers — and nitro coffee.

Steven Dapuzzo: “Which is coffee infused with nitrogen, which is very frothy, very smooth to the taste.”

If you’re looking for a spot to relax, kick back and enjoy the wonders of SoFlo, make it over to Park & Ocean.

Steven Dapuzzo: “There’s nothing like this in South Florida. We’re a true hidden treasure.”

Danny, customer: “The food is delicious. It’s my first time here. It’s just an amazing experience so far.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Park & Ocean

3109 E. Sunrise Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 563-2900

https://parkandocean.com/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.