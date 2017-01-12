Model Olivia Culpo is newest Ocean Drive cover girl

Ocean Drive knows how to pick a hot cover girl. They also know how to throw a hot party. And here’s what it looks like when it all comes together.

Olivia Culpo is sizzling up this month’s Ocean Drive Magazine.

Olivia Culpo: “I was really, really, really honored when I was asked to do the cover.”

And the magazine held a party at Ricky’s South Beach to celebrate their latest cover girl.

Olivia Culpo: “I was really, really flattered.”

The model and social media star is no stranger to photo shoots, but gracing this cover is pretty close to reaching the pinnacle.

Olivia Culpo: “So many people that I really admire have done the cover.”

Don’t be fooled by the end result. A lot can can go wrong when shooting for perfection.

Olivia Culpo: “Anything could happen. You could fall into the pool. I’ve thought about that for a minute, but luckily, that didn’t happen. There’s also secrets, like some of those garments are see-through, so you kind of shoot a certain way, so you can’t see any of the exposed areas.”

And surprise! This cover shoot was actually done in L.A.

Olivia Culpo: “At the Chateau in West Hollywood, and it’s kind of monumental and has a place in history, and I’ve been there, so it was a cool location. It was honestly like the perfect combination of people.”

But it’s not for a lack of love for Miami. Actually…

Olivia Culpo: “I love being in Miami. I wish that I could snap my fingers and be here sometimes.”

Since she loves soaking up the sun in the 305, we had to find out her go-to spots around town.

Olivia Culpo: “Miami Design District, because the shopping there is incredible. The Fontainebleau because it’s so historic, and I think everybody loves going there.”

And…

Olivia Culpo: “Michael’s Genuine for brunch. It was phenomenal.”

And now this Miami lover is officially part of some Magic City history.

Ocean Drive Magazine spokesperson: “Sometimes we go with the classics like Heidi Klum, Pitbull, and then there’s times where you say, ‘Let’s go with that ‘it girl’ of the moment, and that’s what I think Olivia is right now.”

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.