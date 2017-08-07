Netflix makes 1st acquisition: comic book maker Millarworld

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says it made its first acquisition, comic book publisher Millarworld, with plans to turn its characters into new films and shows for the video streaming service.

Millarworld’s graphic novels “Kick-Ass,” “Wanted” and “Kingsman” have already been turned into movies by major studios.

Los Gatos, California-based Netflix didn’t disclose on Monday how much it paid for Millarworld.

Netflix already has made a hefty commitment to comic-book series with “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones” and “Luke Cage,” among others based on Marvel characters. The streaming service ventured outside the Marvel universe with the recently announced series based on “The Umbrella Academy,” published by Dark Horse Comics.

Netflix has been spending heavily for original movies and shows in all genres, such as “House of Cards” and “Orange Is the New Black,” to attract new viewers and stand apart from rival services.

It reported in July that it had more than 100 million subscribers worldwide.

