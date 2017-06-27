It was a mash-up of entertainment and professional sports in New York, Monday night. The first-ever NBA Awards went down — and it was definitely entertaining. Here’s a look at some of the slam dunks and missed shots.

Drake: “There’s a lot of superstars in this building!”

The NBA Awards recognized some of the greatest players in the NBA last night. The bash was televised live from New York City.

Drake: “It’s the city that never sleeps, mostly ’cause everyone’s afraid of being traded.”

Rap superstar Drake hosted the big event, cracking jokes and having fun with the players.

Drake: “Gucci wore this last night at the BET Awards.”

Drake also brought the funny — with an assist from Will Ferrell. The two played handshake coaches.

Drake: “We’ve seen a lot of great plays, but…”

Will Ferrell: “Your handshakes aren’t worth dog crap!”

“Inside the NBA” hosts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal traded shots.

Charles Barkley: “I’m losing weight. Everybody knows that.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “You were eating a Krispy Kreme omelet.”

After awards were handed out for Best Dunk and Rookie of the Year, 2 Chainz warmed up the crowd, and Nicki Minaj made a grand entrance.

Nicki Minaj: (rapping) “Me and my amigos not offset, got them upset.”

She eventually did some dance moves — and left James Harden pretty stunned.

The MVP Award went to Russell Westbrook, who gave an emotional speech.

Russell Westbrook: “I told myself I wasn’t gonna cry but…”

Even Taylor Swift chimed in via Twitter!

Taylor Swift: “You’re the MVP. I’m so happy for you. I remember the first time you beat me at basketball, and I was very upset, and you said, ‘You just have to shake it off,’ and I got an idea.”

The NBA Awards survived its rookie year. Looks like the show will be back for the win next year.

