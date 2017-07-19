If you didn’t get an invite to Swim Week, we’ve got you covered — even if your swimwear doesn’t cover much. We’re taking you behind the scenes of last night’s “Splashion.” Get it? It’s splash and fashion in one word.

Miami Magazine pulled out all the stops for its ninth annual Splashion event to kick off Swim Week.

Diana Riser, publisher, Miami Magazine: “We’re here at the beautiful Nikki Beach, sexy Nikki Beach, and we’re celebrating Swim Week.”

Swim Week started off swimmingly on South Beach. Drinks were flowing, acrobats were spinning in the air and the dance floor was poppin’.

But this shindig had much more. Guests got an intimate runway show from some of the hottest designers.

Diana Riser: “We actually have two really great designers from Peroni beer’s Emerging Design Series.”

Like Indah and Ola Ferroz. But that wasn’t all that graced the runway.

Diana Riser: “We also have My Best Friend’s Closet, with a slew of great designers.”

The show also featured designer Vilebrequin, and it wasn’t just about the bikinis or one-pieces for the ladies. That company also designs swimsuits for the guys.

Diana Riser: “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and experience what the industry gets to experience here tonight.”

And to do that, Miami Magazine enlisted the help of the Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders.

Diana Riser: “Our Miami Dolphins Cheerleaders are gonna be heading up the fashion show and giving us a special performance.”

Football season hasn’t kicked off, but the lady Fins are already in game day shape.

And no party is complete without a star-studded DJ, who calls the 305 home, spinning on the turntables.

Diana Riser: “Miami’s own DJ Irie will be here to finish out the show.”

From the fashion to the fun, “Splashion” had it all. Just add water.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.