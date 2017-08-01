Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie kick off summer tour

Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie are hitting the road for a superstar tour.

And while the diva can’t be bothered to give interviews, Lionel is happy to tell us what’s going down.

Pop superstars Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey are kicking off their summer tour, and Richie says fans should expect only one thing…

Lionel Richie: “Here’s the title: ‘All the Hits.’ Now plug in underneath that, ‘Mariah and Lionel,’ what the heck. I mean, and the situation goes where it’s not when we go on, it’s when do we come off, and, of course, entertainment factor, ya think?”

Richie says he still gets nervous before walking on stage…

Lionel Richie: “My definition of an artist — we’re egotistical maniacs with inferiority complexes. So right before the show, I’m kind of doubting it, what’s gonna happen, I’m not sure — that’s healthy. That’s healthy because even though the standing ovation was just one night ago, you always go, ‘This is a new night. I’m not quite sure,’ so you don’t take it for granted, and then the lights go on, and you turn back into yourself.”

Even though Lionel has sold more than 100 million records, he is always looking forward to what’s next…

Lionel Richie: “There’s no such thing as analyzing the past — it’s what’s next. If it’s not what’s next, you know, that’s just the way it is. I have the Italian race car driver’s theory — what’s behind me doesn’t count, who’s in front of me, what’s going on, what’s happening — and you try to deal with that and have fun doing it. At this point right now, I’m in a lane where I am my problem, if you will, ’cause all I have to do is just enjoy it and not get caught up into the whole fad thing.”

Mariah and Lionel will be at the BB&T Center next Thursday, August 10.