A very important person has some very important thoughts on the thriller-comedy “Happy Death Day,” and he’s sharing them with us! We’re talking about Johnnie-U! Let’s find out if “Happy Death Day” can survive the clutches of his review.

In this movie, a college sorority girl named Tree wakes up on her birthday and goes about her day — until later that night, while walking to her surprise party, she gets brutally murdered by a baby-faced killer!

And if that isn’t bad enough, she wakes up on her birthday again, and she gets killed again.

And then she wakes up again, and wakes up and — oh, you get it. Until she breaks the cycle by trying to figure out whodunit.

And if that wasn’t bad enough…

And if that wasn’t bad enough…

And if that wasn’t bad enough… Oh, I see what’s going on here.

Well, folks, sorry to say, not even the most delicious birthday cake could sweeten the terrible experience of sitting through this dud. This movie was horrible!

At no point was I jumpy or scared. The scenes that should have been terrifying were mundane at best.

And there was no real action. The scenes of mayhem just kind of happen, and the plot, which had a weak twist, was very predictable. It felt like it aimed for a “Groundhog Day”-meets-“Scream” feel, but missed the mark miserably.

Well, folks, “Happy Death Day” is a movie that needs to be cut out of theaters. Don’t even bother with it.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

