Valentine’s Day is a few weeks away, but if you don’t have a date yet, don’t worry. Actor Idris Elba wants to give you a romantic evening — along with some money to a great cause.

Idris Elba: “Idris Elba here, and I’d like you to be my valentine.”

Yes, that’s actor Idris Elba inviting you to be his valentine. The same Idris Elba that starred in the thriller “No Good Deed,” and made a documentary about training to be a pro fighter.

Idris Elba: “See that chair? That’s for you.”

Now Idris wants to make V-day extra special for one lucky fan and his favorite charity.

Idris Elba: “Now every entry to join me on this evening supports the great cause We Can Lead.

The star is selling raffle tickets on Omaze.com for a date night, and he’s offering more than just candy…

Idris Elba: “And we’ll get things started off with cocktails. Or perhaps, champagne?

He’ll treat you to a gourmet meal — and it includes dessert.

Idris Elba: “Perhaps some steak, pepper soup and fufu, it’s an African dish. The you pound the yams, and you know what? I’ll let you pound my yams.

And for dessert you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want.”

Money raised from the campaign helps educate kids in Africa. It could help one lucky fan have a Valentine’s Day to remember.

Idris Elba: “It is a great cause, please sign up. I wanna see you on date night.”

Donations start at $10, a small price to pay to pound yams, with Idris Elba.

Bottoms up!

Idris Elba: “Cheers to you and I.”

