Hollywood stars celebrate America’s birthday

The fireworks may be over, but we can't get enough. And thanks to celebrities who love social media — we've got a glimpse into how Hollywood celebrates Indpendence Day. And it's tonight's version of Social Eyes.

Talk about a booming celebration.

Check out Vanessa Hudgens and her friends dancing the day away to celebrate the birth of America.

Kristen Bell and her hubby Dax Shepard showed off their patriotic one-zies.

While Christina Aguilera’s family looked picture perfect sporting the stars and stripes.

Other celebs like Brooke Shields and Christie Brinkley took their festivities to the high seas.

And Mark Wahlberg shared this from overseas: “Happy Fourth of July everybody. Have a wonderful Independence Day.”

But you can’t celebrate Independence Day without pool parties, which stars like Drew Barrymore enjoyed.

Rob Kardashian and Armie Hammer splashed around with their daughters.

But it looks like Sofia Vergara’s celebration topped them all.

Her hubby Joe Manganiello did some grilling while Sofia did the baking. I’ll have a slice of that!

While we’re talking food — Gabrielle Union couldn’t resist that corn. And hubby Dwyane Wade looks like he may not be a fan.

Now the kids.

Jessie James Decker’s son was all smiles with his cotton candy. He then enjoyed a wagon ride with his sister and a pal — how American!

Melissa Joan Hart’s bigger kids rode around with pals in a golf cart.

But not everyone took the day off. Joe Jonas and country star Hunter Hayes posed after they hit the stage in Houston.

Happy birthday to the USA!

