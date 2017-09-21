‘Gotham’ cast says Bruce Wayne evolves in 4th season

You know what’s getting even better? “Gotham.” The show is back for its fourth season, Thursday night, and a boy is becoming a bat!

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne): “I can make a difference in Gotham, Alfred. I know I can.”

A dark knight is rising.

Sean Pertwee (as Alfred Pennyworth): “You will find something that you really care about, and you protect it at all costs.”

“Gotham” starts Season 4 Thursday night with the Penguin licensing crime — and police looking the other way.

That doesn’t go over too well with Jim Gordon.

Ben McKenzie (as James Gordon): “I am not giving this city over to Penguin. I don’t care what the commissioner says.”

Ben McKenzie: “It’s a pretty great way to start the season off.”

Ben McKenzie gave us a peek inside the new season and sums up the mood in one sentence.

Ben McKenzie: “Fear is very much alive in Gotham.”

So with police profiting by letting Penguin run “a-fowl” of the law, it’s time for a new hero to step up.

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne): “Detective Gordon.”

Adolescent Bruce Wayne starts showing the signs of bat fever. But the transformation’s gonna test and transform his closest relationships.

Ben McKenzie: “It’s Bruce and Jim kind of circling each other and trying to figure out whether, on a certain level, whether they are still friends and allies.”

First with Jim Gordon, then his caretaker Alfred.

Sean Pertwee: “He does take tentative steps towards being a vigilante with the help of Alfred.”

David Mazouz: “It’s not only a huge moment in ‘Gotham.’ It’s a huge moment in Bruce’s evolution and Bruce’s journey.”

David Mazouz is finally ready to don the iconic cape, but he quickly finds out leaving boyhood behind isn’t so simple.

Ben McKenzie: “He is still a teenager, so he doesn’t quite do it right all the time.”

So are the adult characters worried about losing screen time to a young bat-in-training? Not Ben.

Ben McKenzie: “It’s been wonderful to watch him grow, both figuratively and literally. He’s literally grown from about 4 feet tall to my height in the span of four years.”

Also in Thursday night’s episode, the Penguin’s finally opening his nightclub, the Iceberg Lounge.

So if you’re looking for something to do during a trip to Gotham, one of the city’s finest has some advice.

Ben McKenzie: “I think the Iceberg Lounge, I would probably avoid at all costs.”

Probably a good idea.

David Mazouz (as Bruce Wayne): “I feel more alive than I’ve ever felt before.”

The wait is almost over! The fourth season of “Gotham” premieres Thursday at 8 p.m., right after Deco.

