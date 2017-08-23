Falcons become first NFL team to lower concession prices

(WSVN) - Are the prices of beer and snacks keeping you from heading to the ball park?

Some sports team owners say they feel your pain, and are starting to lower concession prices.

The Atlanta Falcons decided to revamp their venue’s menu for 2017 to coincide with their move to the team’s new Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Cheeseburgers and 20-ounce domestic beers will cost fans just $5 each, while chicken tenders with fries will be $6, Thrillist reports. Sodas will cost $2, and even come with free refills. Hot dogs will also be sold for just $2, the team says.

The move has Falcons fans applauding – literally.

“When I talk about the new stadium’s Fan First pricing in front of crowds, the initial reaction most people have is just spontaneous applause,” said Mike Gomes, Senior VP of Fan Experience for the AMB Sports & Entertainment Group, which owns the Falcons. “And I’m serious. People actually stand up and applaud. That should tell you everything.”

The team’s decision to lower prices stemmed from talking with fans, who considered concession pricing to be “overwhelmingly unsatisfactory.”

The Falcons aren’t the first sports team to lower concession costs. The Oakland A’s lowered beer prices at their stadium earlier this year, according to the Mercury News.

But the Falcons’ pricing is the first of its kind in the NFL, and could (hopefully) spur similar actions across the league. The team’s owners hope the lower prices will encourage more fans to spend more time – and money – inside their stadium.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.