Enjoy R&R with your friends at the Biltmore Spa

After all the Hurricane Irma prep (and the Irma clean up), everyone could use some time to recharge. So grab some friends — because the Biltmore Spa has just the spot to unwind.

Time for some R&R … and R. That’s rest, relaxation and reconnecting with friends.

The Zen Suite at the Biltmore in Coral Gables is just the place for pampering.

Charlotte Prescott: “The Zen Suite is the perfect space for guests to come and enjoy the spa together, so if you are coming for a celebration or a girls afternoon.”

The Zen Suite gives you all the luxuries of a spa experience — but now you can share ’em with your nearest and dearest.

Charlotte Prescott: “The groups can be as little as four or as many as eight.”

From the giant soaking tub to the private sauna to the treatment tables and loungers — the Zen Suite is a mini spa inside the spa.

Charlotte Prescott: “You will have full spa amenity bar set up with infused water, herbal tea and healthy trail mix and we also have other beverage options.”

You can reserve the Zen Suite for four hours or for eight — the cost starts at $850.

And — how you use the time is up to you.

Charlotte Prescott: “What we do in the Zen Suite that we don’t do in the rest of the spa is lots of mini treatment experiences.”

Go for a few full one hour treatments, like a hot stone massage or relax with some sample sessions.

Charlotte Prescott: “Most of the guests we find, when they come in with groups, want to do a sampler and try a few different services, and have the 20 and 30 minute services.”

If you time it right, you and your pals can get anywhere from four to 12 spa services.

Charlotte Prescott: “Some of the mini treatments we offer are express facial, a foot massage, polish change.”

While one friend is getting a scalp massage, go for a back massage or indulge in a mini manicure while a pal gets a pedicure.

Charlotte Prescott: “Guests like to be social in spa experience.”

Here you can raise a glass to relaxation with your friends.

The Zen Suite is co-ed, and can be reserved by both men and women.

FOR MORE INFO:

Biltmore Hotel

1200 Anastasia Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134

http://www.biltmorehotel.com/spa-fitness/

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.