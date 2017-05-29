Eat all things potato at Potatopia

What Bubba Gump did for shrimp — another restaurant is doing to potatoes. However you like ’em — they’re serving ’em. So whether they’re baked, fried or tatered, this spud’s for you.

At Potatopia, the spud is the stud.

Allen Dikker, owner: “Potatopia is a fast, casual potato-based concept.”

This Davie restaurant is hot for potatoes.

Allen Dikker: “In other restaurants, potatoes is used as a side — and here it’s designed as a meal.”

You place your order at an iPad — and the sky’s the limit.

Allen Dikker: “It’s designed to have no mistake, accuracy for the customer and accuracy for us in the back of the house.”

The menu choices are totally tubers.

Allen Dikker: “We use it as a vehicle, as a base to start off.”

There are nine types of potatoes to choose from.

Baked, sweet or mashed. Sweet crinkle, waffle, curly or shoe string fries. Smashed, red skins and tater tots.

Allen Dikker: “We use a larger baked potato.”

Once you pick the potato — it’s time to top.

There are eight different proteins — even chili for vegetarians. Over a dozen veggies, five cheeses and 11 housemade sauces.

Allen Dikker: “You add a meat to it, unlimited toppings to choose, you add a cheese. We put it into a flash oven and top it off with a sauce.”

One potato – two potato – three potato, four…

With this many options, there are thousands of ways to have a potato.

Allen Dikker: “Fun fact — you can come here for 30 years and have a different combo everytime you come here.”

Polina Udalova: “I love it. It’s quite intriguing. This is my first time being here and I’m kind of in love with all the toppings that I can put on this, so it’s very exciting.”

If you can’t decide — go for one of Potatopia’s combos.

Allen Dikker: “We have smashes that we predesigned, that we built already. We have six different choices of smashed hits, and we have six choices of slim hits. Slim hits are under 500 calories.”

Yup — the slim hits are healthy eats.

Allen Dikker: “Our baked potato is 90 calories.”

And why not finish off your potato meal with a potato dessert?

Sweet potato fries with praline sauce.

Allen Dikker: “You get that crunchiness and then you have that sauce and we finish it off with whip cream.”

Yum! Potatopia — is ooey, gooey, good.

Allen Dikker: “Everything’s from scratch. The number one thing we care about is our quality from every single topping.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Potatopia

2262 S University Dr

Davie, FL 33324

(954) 990-5761

http://potatopia.com/

